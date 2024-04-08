Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,648.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,648 ($20.69) and last traded at GBX 1,596 ($20.04), with a volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($20.25).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.70) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,880.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,517.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

