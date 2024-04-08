Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.59.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.