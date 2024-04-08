Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,681 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of O opened at $53.01 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

