Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

