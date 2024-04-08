Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 996 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.