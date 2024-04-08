SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.60% of SpartanNash worth $65,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 19,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 224,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 174,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $1,259,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $651.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $326,149.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

