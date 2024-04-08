SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $34.70 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

