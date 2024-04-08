Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $86.85 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

