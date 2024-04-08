State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GVA opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

