State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $142,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

