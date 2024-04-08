State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $62.90 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 70.57%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

