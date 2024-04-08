State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

