State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 203 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 155,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,376,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ePlus by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

PLUS opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.18.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $509.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

