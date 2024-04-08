State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,250 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AES were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

