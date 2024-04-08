State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 898 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Xerox worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $7,594,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.56. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

