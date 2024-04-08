State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,618. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

