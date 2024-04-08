State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,629 shares of company stock worth $2,515,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

