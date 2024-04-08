State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 969.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

