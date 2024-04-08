State of Michigan Retirement System Has $448.18 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $448,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $880.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $806.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

