State of Michigan Retirement System Has $680,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

