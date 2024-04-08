State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Invitae worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invitae by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

