State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BYD opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

