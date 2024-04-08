State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 123,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

