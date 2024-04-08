State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,432,000 after buying an additional 156,661 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

