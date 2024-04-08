State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $94,417,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $74.23 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

