State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valaris by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

VAL opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. Equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAL. Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VAL

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.