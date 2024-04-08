State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

