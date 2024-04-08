Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

