StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $22.12 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

