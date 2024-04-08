StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $22.12 on Friday. Air T has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
