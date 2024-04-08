StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $131.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masonite International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 50.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Masonite International by 143.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $2,424,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

