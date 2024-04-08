Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

