Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
XAR stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
