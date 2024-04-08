Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.