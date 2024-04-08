Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $412.54 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

