Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.73 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $464.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.48.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

