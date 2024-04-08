Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of XAR stock opened at $137.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
