Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 13,909 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,134 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,318 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

