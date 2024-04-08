Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131,590 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $351.02 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.