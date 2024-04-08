Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.78% of Sun Country Airlines worth $62,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 218.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,465 shares of company stock worth $3,775,216. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNCY opened at $14.56 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $775.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

