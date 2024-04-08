S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

