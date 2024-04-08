S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SANW opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
