Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $85.38 Average PT from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.38.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SYY opened at $76.67 on Friday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
