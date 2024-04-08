T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,097.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 692,269,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,723,657 shares of company stock valued at $931,442,141 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

