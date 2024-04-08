Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Teradata by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $38.21 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

