Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

