The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 133,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 133,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AZEK by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

AZEK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

