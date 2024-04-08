The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $731,041,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $362.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

