The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $357.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

