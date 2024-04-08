The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.3 %
J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
