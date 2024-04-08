The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.95 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

View Our Latest Report on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.