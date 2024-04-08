TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

