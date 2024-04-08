Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

